Dolphins Release Ex-Patriots RB Sony Michel

Dolphins release former Patriots running back originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Miami Dolphins announced on Monday they have released former New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel.

Michel, 27, signed a one-year contract worth $1.75 million with Miami during the offseason. He was the odd man out on a running back depth chart that now consists of Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert, Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin.

Last season, Michel tallied 845 rushing yards for four touchdowns in 17 games (seven starts) with the Super Bowl champion Rams. The Georgia product spent his previous three NFL seasons with the Patriots, totaling 2,292 rushing yards for 14 TDs in 38 games. He helped the Patriots to a Super Bowl title against the Rams in 2019.

Also among the Dolphins' several cuts were ex-Patriots wide receiver Mohamed Sanu and former Pats defensive back D'Angelo Ross. All 32 teams must finalize their 53-man rosters by Aug. 30 at 4 p.m. ET.