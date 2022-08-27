Dolphins Senior VP of Communications, Community Affairs Jason Jenkins Dies

The Miami Dolphins and the South Florida community is mourning the sudden passing of the team's Senior Vice President of Communications and Community Affairs Jason Jenkins.

Jenkins died suddenly Saturday at the age of 47 after a medical emergency. Details were not released by the team, who announced Jenkins' death during its preseason finale against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Our hearts are broken and grieving the loss of a man who was a dear friend and beloved by so many people,” Dolphins Vice Chairman, President and CEO Tom Garfinkel said in a statement. “Jason faithfully served the Dolphins organization for 14 years, was a beacon in the community, a trailblazer and champion for others, and above all, treated people with a kindness and dignity that left a lasting mark on everyone he met."

Jenkins joined the Dolphins in 2009 and was named to his latest position in 2015. He was notable in creating the Dolphins' Football Unites platform and was also board chair of the Dolphins Challenge Cancer fundraiser.

“I am heartbroken. Jason Jenkins was an icon in the Miami community, and above all a kind and incredible family man," Dolphins owner Stephen Ross said in a statement. "His dedication to our organization was unmatched. He was my friend but most of all he was a generous soul. My heart is with Elizabeth and his children tonight. The Jenkins family will always be a part of the Dolphins family.”

The Houston native and Texas Tech University graduate was also a board member for several community organizations, including the Anti-Defamation League and the Urban League of Broward County.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, and their three daughters.