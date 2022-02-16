Dolphins to Hire Former Star Sam Madison as DB Coach: Report

The Miami Dolphins are reportedly set to bring back one of the team's star defensive backs from the late 1990s and early 2000s to lead the unit in the 2022 season.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday the team will hire Sam Madison, who played with the team for nine seasons from 1997 to 2005, as the next defensive backs coach.

Miami is hiring former Dolphins’ legend Sam Madison as its cornerbacks/pass game specialist, per source. Madison -- a four-time Pro Bowl selection with the Dolphins from 1997-‘05 -- spent the past three seasons coaching the Chiefs secondary/cornerbacks. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 17, 2022

Miami's new head coach, Mike McDaniel, is expected to make the hire after current DB coach Charles Burks is expected to take a similar job with the Cincinnati Bengals according to Schefter.

The 47-year-old Madison, who grew up in Tallahassee and played his college football at Florida A&M, was a four time Pro Bowler and four time All-Pro during his time with the Dolphins. He finished his career with three seasons playing for the New York Giants, where he won Super Bowl XLII.

Madison has spent the last three seasons as a secondary coach for the Kansas City Chiefs, where he was won Super Bowl LIV.

