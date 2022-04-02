Dolphins Trade WR DeVante Parker, Draft Pick to Patriots: Report

Over a week after acquiring one of the fastest wide receivers in the NFL, the Miami Dolphins have reportedly parted ways with a longtime member of that unit.

Several sources, including ESPN and the NFL Network, are reporting the Dolphins have traded wide receiver DeVante Parker and a 2022 draft pick in exchange for a 2023 draft pick.

Trade terms, per source:



Patriots get WR DeVante Parker and a 2022 5th-round pick.



Dolphins get a 2023 third-round pick. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 2, 2022

A first-round draft pick in 2015 out of Louisville, Parker combined for over 4.700 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns in his six seasons with Miami.

He followed a career high in yards and touchdowns in 2020 with just 515 yards and two touchdowns in 2021, a season that saw him sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Parker become expendable when the Dolphins acquired Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs on March 23rd in exchange for five draft picks.