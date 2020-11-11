Miami Dolphins

Complete coverage of the two-time Super Bowl champs
NFL

Dolphins WR Williams Headed to IR; Assistants Still Sidelined in COVID Protocol

Head coach Brian Flores said the injury is more serious than first thought, and additional tests were planned

1176385657
Getty Images

Miami Dolphins receiver Preston Williams will be placed on injured reserve with a foot injury, meaning he'll be sidelined for three games and perhaps longer.

Coach Brian Flores announced the roster move Wednesday, and he declined to say whether Williams is expected to return this season. Flores said the injury is more serious than first thought, and additional tests were planned.

Flores also said the Dolphins remain in the NFL's intensive protocol for COVID-19 and would be without “a few” assistant coaches during Wednesday's practice, which was limited to a walk-through. Five assistants missed Sunday's win at Arizona, and at least one tested positive for the coronavirus.

Sports

MLB 6 hours ago

Marlins' Mattingly Wins NL Manager of the Year Award

Miami-Dade 24 hours ago

Miami Dolphins Commit $75 Million to Sylvester Cancer Center for Research

Williams, who was hurt in the game, has 18 catches for 288 yards and a team-high four TD receptions.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

NFLMiami DolphinsPreston Williams
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us