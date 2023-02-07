Sports

Super Bowl

Donna Kelce Brings Cookies for Sons at Super Bowl Opening Night

Jason and Travis Kelce will become the first brothers to ever compete against one another in a Super Bowl

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • Donna Kelce brought cookies to Super Bowl opening night. The mother of Travis and Jason Kelce surprised her sons during an interview with NFL Network’s Michael Irvin with two batches of cookies.
  • The Kelces are the first brothers to face each other in the Super Bowl, Travis as a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, Jason as a center for the Philadelphia Eagles.
  • Donna and her husband, Ed, have mostly kept private over the years, but she’s become a minor celebrity as she crisscrosses the country to watch her boys, often in a jersey with Travis’ front stitched to Jason’s back.

Donna Kelce brought cookies to Super Bowl Opening Night.

The mother of All-Pros Travis and Jason Kelce surprised her sons during an interview with NFL Network's Michael Irvin with two batches of cookies — one for each.

"It's just been amazing that they've both been able to get to this point in their careers and both enjoy the Super Bowl together," Donna Kelce said. “It's just so amazing.”

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.
Jason Kelce, Donna Kelce, Travis Kelce
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Mother Donna Kelce gives cookies to her son's Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LVII Opening Night presented by Fast Twitch at Footprint Center on February 06, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Kelces are the first brothers to face each other in the Super Bowl, Travis as a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, Jason as a center for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Donna and her husband, Ed, have mostly kept private over the years, but she's become a minor celebrity as she crisscrosses the country to watch her boys — often in a jersey with Travis’ front stitched to Jason’s back.

Sports

Super Bowl

Bet on It: 1 in 5 US Adults Will Bet on This Year's Super Bowl, Gaming Group Says

NHL

Tkachuk's 5-Point Night Leads Panthers Over Lightning 7-1

More than 150,000 fans signed a petition for the NFL to have her do the Super Bowl coin toss, but she said in a social media post that the NFL already had someone in place.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Super BowlNFLPhiladelphia EaglesSuper Bowl 57Jason Kelce
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us