Sports

NBA

Drake-Montrezl Harrell Trash Talk Results in Technical Foul for Harrell

Harrell's trash talk with Drake didn't amuse the referee crew

By Ethan Cadeaux

Drake-Montrezl Harrell trash talk results in technical for Harrell originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The first technical foul of the Washington Wizards' season came in quite an unexpected way.

With the Wizards leading the Raptors by 20 late in the second quarter, Washington center Montrezl Harrell began to go back and forth with Raptors ambassador and hip-hop star Drake, who was sitting courtside for Toronto's season opener.

Sports

college basketball 3 hours ago

Hamilton Expects Newcomers to Sustain Florida State Success

MLB Oct 15

How to Watch Dodgers Vs. Braves in 2021 NLCS

Harrell's trash talk with Drake didn't amuse the referee crew, though, as Harrell was T'd up for chirping the Canadian rapper.

It was Harrell who would have the last laugh, though. Harrell had a huge game in his Wizards debut, finishing with 22 points and nine rebounds in 25 minutes off the bench. The Wizards would leave Toronto with their first victory of the season, a game that controlled pretty much the entire evening.

For Harrell, that's a tradeoff he'll take any day. 

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NBADrakeWashington Wizards2021-2022 NBA seasonMontrezl Harrell
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us