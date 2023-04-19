Draymond Green Suspension Leaves Damian Lillard, NBA Twitter Shook

Dame, NBA Twitter react to news of Draymond's suspension originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Seemingly for the umpteenth time in the last 24 hours, NBA Twitter was buzzing because of what happened in Game 2 of the Warriors-Kings first-round NBA playoff series at Golden 1 Center.

After it appeared Draymond Green would avoid a suspension for stomping on Kings center Domantas Sabonis' chest during the fourth quarter of the Warriors' 114-106 loss Monday night, the NBA announced Tuesday night that the Golden State forward will be suspended for Game 3 at Chase Center.

Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and center Jusuf Nurkić, along with the rest of NBA Twitter, swiftly reacted to the news of Green's suspension.

A suspension is crazy . 🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/8aNWJvarKT — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) April 19, 2023

I thought ejected was to much, but suspended ??? not right lol https://t.co/BIXRbToabG — Jusuf Nurkić 🇧🇦 (@bosnianbeast27) April 19, 2023

“The suspension was based in part on Green’s history of unsportsmanlike acts”



Draymond: pic.twitter.com/FkV7SDIDrY — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) April 19, 2023

Adam Silver explaining Draymond's suspension pic.twitter.com/GDZiZyiM4v — Tycho Magnetic Anomaly-1 (@OnALighter_Note) April 19, 2023

Draymond Green and Kings fans right now pic.twitter.com/4pMdILigWJ — Charlie Walter (@CharlieWalterTV) April 19, 2023

Two things are true:



-Absolutely ridiculous

-Draymond’s failure to control his emotions inexcusably cost his team at an extremely crucial time, yet again https://t.co/x4zTenEu9P — Brian Witt (@Wittnessed) April 19, 2023

Joe Dumars, the NBA’s lead decision maker and who announced Draymond Green’s suspension, recently worked in the Sacramento Kings front office 🤯 pic.twitter.com/NOgguH6MFe — Guru (@DrGuru_) April 19, 2023

Hard to wrap my head around Draymond’s game 3 suspension. How was that conclusion even made? Are there no repercussions for Sabonis who locked Green’s ankle up??? — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) April 19, 2023

Sabonis being hit with technical foul really made me feel like a fine was all that would be next for Draymond. A suspension is surprising — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) April 19, 2023

Draymond Green is the only player in the last 10 seasons to be suspended multiple times in the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/suPG0BOafo — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 19, 2023

Many had expected Green to be suspended, but after The Athletic's Shams Charania reported earlier Tuesday, citing sources, that Green likely would receive just a fine for the altercation, the NBA's announcement was a surprise.

Down two games to none in the best-of-seven series, the Warriors were dealt a huge blow, and now will look to stave off the Kings with a much-needed bounce-back win Thursday night without Green.

