Draymond Green Suspension Leaves Damian Lillard, NBA Twitter Shook

Dame, NBA Twitter react to news of Draymond's suspension originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
Seemingly for the umpteenth time in the last 24 hours, NBA Twitter was buzzing because of what happened in Game 2 of the Warriors-Kings first-round NBA playoff series at Golden 1 Center.
After it appeared Draymond Green would avoid a suspension for stomping on Kings center Domantas Sabonis' chest during the fourth quarter of the Warriors' 114-106 loss Monday night, the NBA announced Tuesday night that the Golden State forward will be suspended for Game 3 at Chase Center.
Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and center Jusuf Nurkić, along with the rest of NBA Twitter, swiftly reacted to the news of Green's suspension.
Many had expected Green to be suspended, but after The Athletic's Shams Charania reported earlier Tuesday, citing sources, that Green likely would receive just a fine for the altercation, the NBA's announcement was a surprise.
Down two games to none in the best-of-seven series, the Warriors were dealt a huge blow, and now will look to stave off the Kings with a much-needed bounce-back win Thursday night without Green.