DREAM SEASON ENDS: Miami Hurricanes Lose to UConn in School's First Ever Final Four Game

History was made this season by the Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team as it made its way to the program's first ever Final Four. But, that would be the end of the dream.

Miami trailed nearly the entire game Saturday and lost 72-59 against the UConn Huskies in the second game of the night at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

UConn (29-8) took a 37-24 lead into the half, thanks to a three-pointer from forward Alex Karaban at the buzzer. Miami (29-7) would miss 10 of its first 11 shots before tying the game at 19 despite shooting just 25 percent from the field in the opening 20 minutes of the game.

The Huskies would extend the lead to 20 points at the start of the second half before Miami would go on an 11-3 run to cut the deficit down to 12 points. That deficit would get down to eight points after a three-pointer by guard Isaiah Wong before a 7-0 run by the Huskies expanded the lead back to 15 points.

The 'Canes would cut the deficit back to 10 points after another three-pointer, this one from guard Bensley Joseph, before turnovers on two straight possessions helped UConn regain momentum.

Wong led all Miami scorers with 15 points while guard Jordan Miller added 11 points - making them the only two Hurricanes players in double figures. UConn forward Adama Sanogo led all scorers with 21 points.

The 'Canes shot just under 33 percent on the night while turning the ball over nine times. They were able to force 14 turnovers by the Huskies, who shot 49 percent from the field.

UConn will face San Diego State in Monday's national title game, which came after the Aztecs defeated Florida Atlantic in the first game with a shot at the buzzer.