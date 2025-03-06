Sports

Drone video teases construction of Inter Miami stadium Miami Freedom Park

If it all goes according to plan, construction will finish sometime in 2026.

Inter Miami released new video Wednesday teasing the construction of its long-awaited Miami Freedom Park.

The area will house a stadium for the soccer team, a new administration building for the City of Miami, and a park. It's expected to bring $2 billion a year.

Legal challenges and logistical issues led to many other delays along the way; in 2018, for example, the team said it was hoping to play at the Miami stadium by the start of the 2022 season.

If it all goes according to plan, construction will finish sometime in 2026.

The team joined Major League Soccer in 2020 and has played in a stadium in Fort Lauderdale since. The capacity of the stadium was expanded last year when Lionel Messi signed with the club.

It's unknown if Messi will ever play in the new stadium. He is under contract to Inter Miami through 2025, with an option for 2026.

