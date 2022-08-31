Eagles Trade Jalen Reagor to Vikings for Draft Picks

Eagles unload Reagor in trade with Vikings originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Howie Roseman’s efforts to unload Jalen Reagor finally paid off Wednesday when the Eagles shipped their former first-round pick to the Vikings.

The team announced the move Wednesday afternoon.

The Eagles got a 2023 seventh-round pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick that becomes a fifth-round pick if Reagor doesn’t reach certain statistical plateaus.

Kind of funny that a couple weeks after sending former second-round pick J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to the Seahawks, where he briefly was teammates with D.J. Metcalf, the Eagles sent Reagor to the Vikings, where he’s now teammates with Justin Jefferson.

In 2019, the Eagles drafted JJAW seven picks ahead of Metcalf, and in 2020 they took Reagor one pick ahead of Jefferson. Metcalf and Jefferson are now two of the best receivers in the NFL.

In two years with the Eagles, Reagor caught 64 passes for 695 yards and three touchdowns. He started 24 games and played in 28. Reagor’s career average of 24.8 yards per game is third-lowest ever by an Eagles wide receiver with at least 20 starts (ahead of Greg Lewis and Kenny Jackson).

Of 70 NFL wide receivers drafted in the first round since 1970 who started at least 20 games in their first two seasons, only three had fewer yards. Only seven caught fewer passes. Only four had fewer TDs.

He’s never had 60 yards in a game. Darnell Autry, Chad Hall, Na Brown, Reno Mahe, Billy McMullen and Paul Turner all had 60 yards in a game for the Eagles at least once.

With Reagor gone, the Eagles have an open spot on the 53-man roster and will presumably sign one of the three wide receivers they signed to the practice squad Wednesday — Deon Cain, Devon Allen or Britain Covey — to the active roster. Cain, who has NFL experience and had a terrific preseason, is the likeliest candidate.

Roseman has now virtually turned over the entire wide receiving corps in two years. In 2020, the Eagles’ leading receivers were Travis Fulgham, Greg Ward, Reagor, DeSean Jackson, John Hightower, Alshon Jeffery, Quez Watkins and Arcega-Whiteside.

Of that group, only Watkins remains, and he barely played as a rookie in 2020, finishing with six catches. Since then the Eagles have added DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown and Zach Pascal.

On Tuesday, Roseman indicated that salary cap concerns were part of the reason the Eagles didn’t release Reagor. If they cut him, he would have counted $2.4 million against their 2022 cap. By trading him, they actually reduce the cap hit by almost $2 million.

Nick Sirianni said this about Reagor when the Eagles kept him on the 53-man roster on Tuesday: “I just felt like he made plays this summer, and it started right from the beginning, from Day 1 of training camp, and it continued on throughout the practices that we had. You could definitely see the explosion — he's never lost that, right? He's had this explosion in his body, and he uses it to separate from the defense.”

Reagor’s two-year stay with the Eagles matches the shortest by an Eagles’ first-rounder since 1994 first-round pick Bernard Williams, who spent only one year with the Eagles. His career was derailed after just one year by a suspension for a positive test for a banned substance. Former first-round picks Jon Harris (1997) and Danny Watkins (2011) also spent just two years here.