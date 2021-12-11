Eastern Michigan Outlasts Florida International in 4 OTs

Nathan Scott hit a go-ahead shot with 4:01 left in the fourth overtime and Eastern Michigan wowed the crowd on George Gervin Day with a 92-88 victory over Florida International on Saturday.

The Eagles won the longest game in program history on a day Gervin was honored at halftime. The university announced that the Convocation Center will now be known as the George Gervin GameAbove Center.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Eastern Michigan's Colin Golson Jr. made a layup with 55 seconds left in regulation to send the game to OT tied at 55. FIU's Denver Jones was responsible for the next three extra period. Jones sank a 3 in the final minute to send the game to a second extra period and his free throw with 16 ticks left tied the game at 72, forcing a third OT. Jones' layup with 31 seconds left tied the game at 82 and led to a fourth OT.

Noah Farrakhan had a career-high 29 points to lead Eastern Michigan (5-5), but he also had nine of the Eagles' 22 turnovers. Monty Scott pitched in with 17 points and 10 rebounds to help the Eagles win for a fifth straight time. Bryce McBride added 15 points. Mo Njie had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Javaunte Hawkins scored a career-high 22 points for the Panthers (8-2), whose eight-game win streak was snapped. Jones scored a season-high 20 points and had 14 rebounds. Clevon Brown had 16 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25