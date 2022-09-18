Epic Second Half Comeback Lifts Miami Dolphins Over Baltimore Ravens

In what may go down as one of the more memorable games in franchise history, the Miami Dolphins remain unbeaten thanks to one of their most dramatic second half comebacks.

Down 28-7 at halftime, Miami used five passing touchdowns from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to complete the shocking 42-38 come-from-behind win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Tagovailoa finished the day 36 for 50 passing for 469 yards and six touchdowns along with two interceptions, besting Ravens quarterback and Broward County native Lamar Jackson - who finished the day with four total touchdowns and 437 combined yards.

Jackson became the first quarterback in NFL history with both a touchdown pass and a touchdown run of at least 75 yards in the same game. He finished with 119 yards on nine carries.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The wide receiver duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle helped Miami (2-0) with four combined touchdowns to go along with 190 yards receiving for Hill and 171 yards for Waddle.

Tagovailoa's 7-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Waddle with 14 seconds left completed the incredible comeback after Miami trailed 35-14 with under 13 minutes remaining.

Justin Tucker kicked a 51-yard field goal with 2:18 remaining to put Baltimore ahead, but that was far too much time for Miami's offense, which the Ravens (1-1) didn't come close to stopping in the final quarter.

The Ravens got into position for Jackson to throw a desperation pass at the very end, but that fell incomplete.

Baltimore returned the opening kickoff of the game 103 yards by Devin Duvernay to take the early lead, but fell to the Dolphins for the second straight season.

The Dolphins couldn’t recreate their exceptional defensive effort of a season ago, when their blitz wreaked havoc on the Baltimore offense. The Ravens lost that game 22-10 in their lowest-scoring game of the season.

Miami returns home next week to host the Buffalo Bills.