Every All-Star Game dunk contest winner in NBA history originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
One player will slam their way to history in Utah.
When the dunk contest gets underway during the 2023 NBA All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City, four players will compete for a chance to etch their name into the event’s history books.
Since the event started in 1984, there have been 37 winners of the competition, but six of them won it multiple times.
Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.
As KJ Martin (Houston Rockets), Trey Murphy III (New Orleans Pelicans), Jericho Sims (New York Knicks) and Mac McClung (Philadelphia 76ers) compete to add their name to the list for the first time, let’s look back at every dunk contest winner in league history:
Who are the winners of the NBA dunk contest?
Sims will look to make it consecutive years for a Knicks big man to win the event. Here’s the list of every winner dating back to 1984:
- 2022: Obi Toppin, New York Knicks
- 2021: Anfernee Simons, Portland Trail Blazers
- 2020: Derrick Jones Jr., Miami Heat
- 2019: Hamidou Diallo, Oklahoma City Thunder
- 2018: Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz
- 2017: Glenn Robinson III, Indiana Pacers
- 2016: Zach LaVine, Minnesota Timberwolves
- 2015: Zach LaVine, Minnesota Timberwolves
- 2014: John Wall, Washington Wizards
- 2013: Terrence Ross, Toronto Raptors
- 2012: Jeremy Evans, Utah Jazz
- 2011: Blake Griffin, Los Angeles Clippers
- 2010: Nate Robinson, New York Knicks
- 2009: Nate Robinson, New York Knicks
- 2008: Dwight Howard, Orlando Magic
- 2007: Gerald Green, Boston Celtics
- 2006: Nate Robinson, New York Knicks
- 2005: Josh Smith, Atlanta Hawks
- 2004: Fred Jones, Indiana Pacers
- 2003: Jason Richardson, Golden State Warriors
- 2002: Jason Richardson, Golden State Warriors
- 2001: Desmond Mason, Seattle Sonics
- 2000: Vince Carter, Toronto Raptors
- 1997: Kobe Bryant, Los Angeles Lakers
- 1996: Brent Barry, Los Angeles Clippers
- 1995: Harold Miner, Miami Heat
- 1994: Isiah Rider, Minnesota Timberwolves
- 1993: Harold Miner, Miami Heat
- 1992: Cedric Ceballos, Phoenix Suns
- 1991: Dee Brown, Boston Celtics
- 1990: Dominique Wilkins, Atlanta Hawks
- 1989: Kenny Walker, New York Knicks
- 1988: Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls
- 1987: Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls
- 1986: Spud Webb, Atlanta Hawks
- 1985: Dominique Wilkins, Atlanta Hawks
- 1984: Larry Nance, Phoenix Suns
Which players have won multiple NBA dunk contests?
Six players have won the dunk contest at least twice. Zach LaVine was the latest in 2015 and 2016 when he played for the Minnesota Timberwolves:
- Nate Robinson, 3 (2006, 2009, 2010)
- Dominique Wilkins, 2 (1985, 1990)
- Michael Jordan, 2 (1987,1988)
- Harold Miner, 2 (1993, 1995)
- Jason Richardson, 2 (2002, 2003)
- Zach LaVine, 2 (2015, 2016)
Have any players won back-to-back NBA dunk contests?
Sports
Out of the six who won it multiple times, four did it in consecutive years: Michael Jordan (1987,1988), Jason Richardson (2002, 2003) Nate Robinson (2009, 2010), Zach LaVine (2015, 2016).
Who won the NBA dunk contest in 2022?
New York Knicks big man Obi Toppin won the contest in 2022, beating Jalen Green (Houston Rockets), Cole Anthony (Orlando Magic) and Juan Toscano-Anderson (Golden State Warriors).