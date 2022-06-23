Every pick in the 2022 NBA Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
And the time has come for a new batch of rookies to enter the NBA.
The 2022 NBA Draft is officially underway at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., as franchises select new youngsters to add to their respective rosters.
But as often happens in the draft, it can get tricky to track which players are headed where. We made it easy for you. Here’s the full list of every pick in the 2022 NBA Draft:
First round
1. Orlando Magic: Paolo Banchero, F, Duke
2. Oklahoma City Thunder: Chet Holmgren, F/C, Gonzaga
3. Houston Rockets: Jabari Smith Jr., F, Auburn
4. Sacramento Kings: Keegan Murray, F, Iowa
5. Detroit Pistons: Jaden Ivey, G, Purdue
6. Indiana Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin, G, Arizona
7. Portland Trail Blazers: Shaedon Sharpe, G, Kentucky
8. New Orleans Pelicans (via Los Angeles Lakers): Dyson Daniels, G, Australia/G League
9. San Antonio Spurs
10. Washington Wizards
11. New York Knicks
12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Los Angeles Clippers)
13. Charlotte Hornets
14. Cleveland Cavaliers
End of lottery
15. Charlotte Hornets (via New Orleans)
16. Atlanta Hawks
17. Houston Rockets (via Brooklyn)
18. Chicago Bulls
19. Minnesota Timberwolves
20. San Antonio Spurs (via Toronto)
21. Denver Nuggets
22. Memphis Grizzlies (via Utah)
23. Philadelphia 76ers
24. Milwaukee Bucks
25. San Antonio Spurs (via Boston)
26. Houston Rockets (via Dallas)
27. Miami Heat
28. Golden State Warriors
29. Memphis Grizzlies
30. Denver Nuggets (via Oklahoma)
Second round
31. Indiana Pacers (via Cleveland and Houston)
32. Orlando Magic
33. Toronto Raptors (via San Antonio)
34. Oklahoma City Thunder
35. Los Angeles Lakers (via Orlando, Milwaukee and Indiana)
36. Detroit Pistons (via Portland)
37. Sacramento Kings
38. San Antonio Spurs (via Chicago, Washington and Los Angeles Lakers)
39. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Utah and San Antonio)
40. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Cleveland and Washington)
41. New Orleans Pelicans
42. New York Knicks
43. Los Angeles Clippers
44. Atlanta Hawks
45. Charlotte Hornets
46. Portland Trail Blazers (via Detroit and Brooklyn)
47. Memphis Grizzlies (via Cleveland)
48. Minnesota Timberwolves
49. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Sacramento, Memphis, Chicago and Detroit)
50. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Philadelphia and Denver)
51. Golden State Warriors (via Philadelphia and Toronto)
52. New Orleans Pelicans (via Utah)
53. Boston Celtics
54. Washington Wizards (via Dallas)
55. Golden State Warriors
56. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Indiana and Miami)
57. Portland Trail Blazers (via Utah and Memphis)
58. Indiana Pacers (via Phoenix)