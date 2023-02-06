Everything to know about Super Bowl LVII Opening Night originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Before players from the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs take the field for the Super Bowl, they have to step up to the podium.

Super Bowl Opening Night will kick off the week building up to Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The league-run event gives players and coaches a chance to talk to media, fans and even their opponents about the matchup and more.

What can fans expect from Super Bowl LVII Opening Night, and when will it take place?

Here is a guide to this year’s event.

What is Super Bowl Opening Night?

Super Bowl Opening Night is the NFL’s new version of Media Day.

Players from both teams will make their final public appearances ahead of the Super Bowl. The event gives media and fans the chance to ask players and coaches questions in a centralized spot before the teams retreat to concentrate on the game.

When did the NFL switch from Media Day to Super Bowl Opening Night?

The NFL announced in September 2015 that it was turning Media Day into a primetime event called “Super Bowl Opening Night.”

The first Opening Night took place in February 2016 ahead of Super Bowl 50 between the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers.

When is Super Bowl LVII Opening Night?

This year’s Opening Night will take place on Monday, Feb. 6.

Where is Super Bowl LVII Opening Night?

The event will be held in Phoenix at the Footprint Center, the home for the NBA’s Suns and WNBA’s Mercury.

Super Bowl LVII Opening Night schedule

Here is a look at what to expect on Opening Night (all times MT):

4 p.m.: Doors open

5 p.m.: Pre-event programming with host and DJs

6 p.m.: First team takes the stage for introductions and interviews

7 p.m.: Joint team moment

8 p.m.: Second team takes the stage for introductions and interviews

How to get Super Bowl Opening Night tickets

General admission tickets for fans are $20 and can be purchased here.

Fans are encouraged to bring headphones so they can listen to the feed for any of the interviews from podiums across the arena via the NFL OnePass app.