Everything to know about the NASCAR-IndyCar doubleheader at the Brickyard

Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be the center of the racing world this weekend.

Both NASCAR and IndyCar, the United States’ two premier racing series, will team up for a doubleheader event at the iconic track.

Unlike the Indy 500 in May, this race will be held on the road course circuit at IMS, which incorporates different sections of the track’s infield and oval to create a 2.439-mile, 14-turn layout.

Here’s everything you need to know for the NASCAR-IndyCar doubleheader at the Brickyard:

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Has there ever been a NASCAR-IndyCar doubleheader?

Yes, this will be the fourth annual NASCAR-IndyCar doubleheader at Indianapolis.

The concept debuted in 2020 with no fans in attendance due to COVID-19, with NASCAR racing on the oval and IndyCar running the road course. Starting in 2021, NASCAR moved its races to the road course so both series’ run on the same track layout.

The schedule will follow the same format as it has since 2020, with IndyCar and the NASCAR Xfinity Series racing on Saturday and the NASCAR Cup Series racing on Sunday. The winners from last year’s doubleheader were Alexander Rossi (IndyCar), A.J. Allmendinger (Xfinity Series) and Tyler Reddick (Cup Series).

How to watch and stream NASCAR and IndyCar this weekend, TV schedule

All racing events this weekend from Indianapolis will air on NBC networks – including the NTT IndyCar Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series.

Here’s the full schedule, with watch options on NBC, USA Network, Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app (races in bold):

Friday, Aug. 11 (Peacock)

IndyCar practice: 9-10:30 a.m. ET, Peacock

IndyCar qualifying: 12:30-2 p.m. ET, Peacock

IndyCar final practice: 4-4:30 p.m. ET, Peacock

Saturday, Aug. 12 (USA Network, Peacock, streaming)

Xfinity Series practice: 9:35-10:05 a.m. ET, NBCSports.com

Xfinity Series qualifying: 10:05-11 a.m. ET, NBCSports.com

Cup Series practice: 11:35 a.m.-12:35 p.m. ET, NBCSports.com

Cup Series qualifying: 12:35-1:30 p.m. ET, NBCSports.com

IndyCar Pre-Race: 2 p.m. ET, USA Network Peacock

Gallagher Grand Prix (IndyCar race): 2:30 p.m. ET, USA Network, Peacock

2:30 p.m. ET, USA Network, Peacock IndyCar Post-Race: 4:30 p.m. ET, USA Network, Peacock

NASCAR Countdown to Green: 5 p.m. ET, USA Network, NBCSports.com

Pennzoil 150 (Xfinity race): 5:30 p.m. ET, USA Network, NBCSports.com

Sunday, Aug. 13 (NBC, streaming)

NASCAR Countdown to Green: 2 p.m. ET, NBC, NBCSports.com

Verizon 200 at the Brickyard (Cup race): 2:30 p.m. ET, NBC, NBCSports.com

2:30 p.m. ET, NBC, NBCSports.com NASCAR Post Show: 6 p.m. ET, Peacock

NASCAR playoff standings 2023, points bubble

There are just three races remaining in the 2023 NASCAR regular season: Indianapolis, Watkins Glen and Daytona. Entering Indy, 12 of the 16 playoff spots have been clinched by race winners. That leaves four spots unclaimed as some drivers fight for points, while others need a win to make it.

Clinched playoffs

1. William Byron, 4 race wins, 7 stage wins

2. Martin Truex Jr., 3 race wins, 5 stage wins, overall points leader

3. Kyle Busch, 3 race wins, 2 stage wins

4. Denny Hamlin, 2 race wins, 4 stage wins

5. Kyle Larson, 2 race wins, 3 stage wins

6. Chris Buescher, 2 race wins, 1 stage win

7. Ross Chastain, 1 race win, 5 stage wins

8. Tyler Reddick, 1 race win, 4 stage wins

9. Ryan Blaney, 1 race win, 3 stage wins

10. Joey Logano, 1 race win, 3 stage wins

11. Christopher Bell, 1 race win, 2 stage wins

12. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 1 race win

With four spots left and just three races to go, at least one playoff bid will go to a driver based on points. But if there are no new winners in the last three weeks, then the final four playoff berths will go to the non-winners with the most points. Here’s how the points battle looks, with drivers from 20th on back more than likely needing a win to lock themselves in.

Playoff bubble

13. Kevin Harvick, +180 points above the cut line

14. Brad Keselowski, +168 points

15. Bubba Wallace, +58 points

16. Ty Gibbs, +3 points

—

17. Michael McDowell, -3 points below the cut line

18. Daniel Suarez, -5 points

19. AJ Allmendinger, -24 points

20. Alex Bowman, -44 points

21. Austin Cindric, -53 points

22. Chase Elliott, -55 points

23. Justin Haley, -72 points

24. Aric Almirola, -81 points

25. Ryan Preece, -89 points

26. Corey LaJoie, -107 points

27. Todd Gilliland, -108 points

28. Erik Jones, -121 points

29. Austin Dillon, -145 points

30. Harrison Burton, -163 points

31. Chase Briscoe, -197 points

32. Ty Dillon, -266 points

IndyCar points standings 2023, championship favorites

Things aren’t as close on the IndyCar side of things, where one driver is running away with the championship. IndyCar doesn’t have a playoff system like NASCAR, so whoever has the most points at the end of the season is crowned as champion.

Here’s what the standings look like with just four races remaining in the 2023 season:

1. Alex Palou, 513 points

2. Josef Newgarden, 429 points

3. Scott Dixon, 387 points

4. Scott McLaughlin, 371 points

5. Marcus Ericsson, 357 points

6. Pato O’Ward, 353 points

7. Will Power, 337 points

8. Christian Lundgaard, 297 points

9. Kyle Kirkwood, 290 points

10. Colton Herta, 285 points

11. Alexander Rossi, 276 points

12. Felix Rosenqvist, 241 points

13. Romain Grosjean, 241 points

14. Callum Ilott, 203 points

15. Rinus VeeKay, 199 points

NASCAR Verizon 200 at the Brickyard favorites this weekend

This is just the third NASCAR race at the IMS road course, and both prior winners are competing on Sunday: Allmendinger (2021) and Reddick (2022).

Since there isn’t much history on this circuit, it’s important to use all road course success to figure out who might win. Since the start of 2022 (when the Next Gen car debuted), Reddick leads all drivers with three road wins, including one at Circuit of the Americas this year. Martin Truex Jr. won at Sonoma Raceway in June.

Shane van Gisbergen, who won the Chicago Street Race in his NASCAR debut in July, will make his second career start on Sunday for Trackhouse Racing. Beyond SVG, there are several other potential “road course ringers.” The entry list includes 2009 Formula One champion Jenson Button, two-time Le Mans winner Mike Rockenfeller, Supercars race winner Brodie Kostecki and former F1 and IMSA driver Kamui Kobayashi.

Who are the favorites for IndyCar this weekend?

IndyCar has a much larger sample size than NASCAR at the IMS road course, with 12 past races dating back to 2014. This is the fourth straight season where the series is holding two races at the road course, with the first being run just before the Indy 500 in May.

Palou won the race in May this year after leading 52 of 85 laps, while O’Ward and Rossi rounded out the podium. Rossi is the defending winner of this event, as he led 44 of 85 laps en route to victory last July.

Beyond Palou and Rossi, several other drivers competing on Saturday have won at the Indy road course: Will Power (2015, 2017, 2018, 2021), Simon Pagenaud (2014, 2016, 2019), Scott Dixon (2020), Rinus VeeKay (2021) and Colton Herta (2022).