Florida

Ex-NBA Superstar Shaq Assists Stranded Florida Driver

O'Neal, who lives in the Orlando area, was traveling on Interstate 75 near Gainesville on Monday when he saw the woman pull onto the side of the road

By Associated Press

Dog Attack Survivor Shaq
AP

A woman whose car was left stranded along a Florida interstate when her tire blew out got a little unexpected help from former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal, sheriff's officials say.

O'Neal, who lives in the Orlando area, was traveling on Interstate 75 near Gainesville on Monday when he saw the woman pull onto the side of the road, the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office said on a Facebookpost.

He stayed with the woman until deputies arrived at the scene.

Sports

Cleveland Indians 23 hours ago

Indians, Other Teams Pressured After DC's NFL Team Drops Nickname

bank of america chicago marathon Jul 13

Chicago Marathon Canceled Due to Health Concerns Over Coronavirus Pandemic

In the video posted to Facebook, deputies thanked O'Neal for his assistance. The driver is heard telling deputies that the tire blew out, forcing her to pull over and that O'Neal stopped to help.

“He fist-bumped Deputies Purington and Dillon before going on his way,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. “Hey Basketball Cop Foundation you’re not the only one that knows Shaq.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FloridaNBAShaquille O'Neal
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us