Ex-NFL player Sergio Brown arrested in San Diego in connection with mother's death

Authorities in the Chicago suburb of Maywood announced Wednesday that ex-NFL player Sergio Brown had been arrested in California in connection with the death of his mother.

According to Maywood police, Brown was taken into custody as he attempted to re-enter the United States at the border with Mexico near San Diego.

Brown was taken into custody after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He could face charges of first-degree murder in the death of his mother Myrtle Brown, who was found dead outside of her suburban home in mid-September.

Extradition proceedings are underway, according to authorities.

Authorities had been searching for Brown after his 73-year-old mother's body was found near a creek behind her suburban Chicago home.

The medical examiner determined that she had been injured during an assault.

Sergio Brown played defensive back from 2010 through 2016 with the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills. He graduated from Proviso East High School in Maywood and attended the University of Notre Dame in Indiana.

Authorities had also looked into a video purportedly of Brown, which surfaced last month. The bizarre footage shows a man who looks like Brown calling the news surrounding his mother's death "fake news," among other things, as tropical music plays in the background. In the footage, the man said he thought his mom was on vacation.

The unverified video lasts 51 seconds in total and was posted to social media.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Maywood police at 708-368-4131, or the anonymous tip line at 708-450-1787.