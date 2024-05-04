F1 ACADEMY: Abbi Pulling secures pole in 2024 Miami Grand Prix

Abbi Pulling delivered a flawless performance in the opening Miami race, securing her first-ever top-step victory in F1 Academy.

The Alpine driver won the first race of the F1 Academy in Miami, leading from start to finish.

The 21-year-old defeated the Mercedes junior driver Doriane Pin, in Saturday's race.

This was Pulling first victory this year.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

How was the F1 ACADEMY Race in Miami?

Pulling dominated from start to finish and faced pressure from Doriane Pin, who finished five seconds behind.

Chloe Chambers finished third and Maya Weug Weug crossed the line in fourth and was penalized with a five-second time penalty for track limits dropping into sixth behind Marti and Hamda Al Qubaisi.

F1 ACADEMY Miami Race 1 results

Driver Team Supporting F1 Team Abbi Pulling Rodin Motorsport Alpine Doriane Pin Prema Mercedes Chloe Chambers Campos Haas Nerea Marti Campos Hamda Al Qubaisi MP Motorsport Red Bull Racing Maya Weug Prema Ferrari Jessica Edgar Rodin Motorsport Hamda Al Qubaisi MP Motorsport RB Bianca Bustamante ART McLaren Lola Lovinfosse Rodin Motorsport Emely de Heus MP Motorsport Carrie Schreiner Campos Sauber Aurelia Nobels ART Courtney Crone Campos Lia Block ART Williams Tina Hausmann Prema Aston Martin

What's next for F1 Academy in Miami?

Pulling will have the chance to go for glory once more when she starts on pole for Race 2. Lights go out for Sunday’s race at 13:05 local time.