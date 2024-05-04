Sports

Formula One

F1 ACADEMY: Abbi Pulling secures pole in 2024 Miami Grand Prix

The British driver was in a league of her own during the 2024 Miami GP.

By Janete Weinstein

Abbi Pulling delivered a flawless performance in the opening Miami race, securing her first-ever top-step victory in F1 Academy.

The Alpine driver won the first race of the F1 Academy in Miami, leading from start to finish.

The 21-year-old defeated the Mercedes junior driver Doriane Pin, in Saturday's race.

This was Pulling first victory this year.

How was the F1 ACADEMY Race in Miami?

Pulling dominated from start to finish and faced pressure from Doriane Pin, who finished five seconds behind.

Chloe Chambers finished third and Maya Weug Weug crossed the line in fourth and was penalized with a five-second time penalty for track limits dropping into sixth behind Marti and Hamda Al Qubaisi.

F1 ACADEMY Miami Race 1 results

DriverTeamSupporting F1 Team
Abbi Pulling Rodin MotorsportAlpine
Doriane PinPremaMercedes
Chloe ChambersCamposHaas
Nerea MartiCampos
Hamda Al QubaisiMP MotorsportRed Bull Racing
Maya WeugPremaFerrari
Jessica EdgarRodin Motorsport
Hamda Al QubaisiMP MotorsportRB
Bianca BustamanteARTMcLaren
Lola LovinfosseRodin Motorsport
Emely de HeusMP Motorsport
Carrie SchreinerCamposSauber
Aurelia NobelsART
Courtney CroneCampos
Lia BlockARTWilliams
Tina HausmannPremaAston Martin

What's next for F1 Academy in Miami?

Pulling will have the chance to go for glory once more when she starts on pole for Race 2. Lights go out for Sunday’s race at 13:05 local time.

