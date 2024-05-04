F1 ACADEMY: Abbi Pulling secures pole in 2024 Miami Grand Prix

Abbi Pulling delivered a flawless performance in the opening Miami race, securing her first-ever top-step victory in F1 Academy.
The Alpine driver won the first race of the F1 Academy in Miami, leading from start to finish.
The 21-year-old defeated the Mercedes junior driver Doriane Pin, in Saturday's race.
This was Pulling first victory this year.
How was the F1 ACADEMY Race in Miami?
Pulling dominated from start to finish and faced pressure from Doriane Pin, who finished five seconds behind.
Chloe Chambers finished third and Maya Weug Weug crossed the line in fourth and was penalized with a five-second time penalty for track limits dropping into sixth behind Marti and Hamda Al Qubaisi.
F1 ACADEMY Miami Race 1 results
|Driver
|Team
|Supporting F1 Team
|Abbi Pulling
|Rodin Motorsport
|Alpine
|Doriane Pin
|Prema
|Mercedes
|Chloe Chambers
|Campos
|Haas
|Nerea Marti
|Campos
|Hamda Al Qubaisi
|MP Motorsport
|Red Bull Racing
|Maya Weug
|Prema
|Ferrari
|Jessica Edgar
|Rodin Motorsport
|Hamda Al Qubaisi
|MP Motorsport
|RB
|Bianca Bustamante
|ART
|McLaren
|Lola Lovinfosse
|Rodin Motorsport
|Emely de Heus
|MP Motorsport
|Carrie Schreiner
|Campos
|Sauber
|Aurelia Nobels
|ART
|Courtney Crone
|Campos
|Lia Block
|ART
|Williams
|Tina Hausmann
|Prema
|Aston Martin
What's next for F1 Academy in Miami?
Pulling will have the chance to go for glory once more when she starts on pole for Race 2. Lights go out for Sunday’s race at 13:05 local time.