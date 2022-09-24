Sports

Albert Pujols

Fans Celebrate Albert Pujols on Social Media Following 700th MLB Home Run

The Cardinals first baseman became the fourth player to reach the milestone

By Max Molski

Albert Pujols slugged his way into a historic club on Friday.

The St. Louis Cardinals first baseman crushed the 699th and 700th home runs of his career in an 11-0 win over his former team, the Los Angeles Dodgers. The homers came in consecutive at-bats for Pujols, putting him alongside Babe Ruth, Hank Aaron and Barry Bonds as the only players to reach the 700-homer milestone.

The Dodger Stadium crowd erupted for Pujols, even as his Cardinals were beating down on the Dodgers. That overwhelming joy for Pujols spread all across the baseball world on Friday night as people celebrated an achievement that may never be reached again.

Here are some of the best social media reactions from Pujols’ 700th homer:

Pujols, who announced that 2022 was going to be his final MLB season, has 10 regular season games left to build on his home run total, and baseball fans across the world will be cheering him on.

