Fans get free beer at Nebraska-Northwestern game due to credit card machine issues originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Fans at the Nebraska-Northwestern game in Ireland got way more than they bargained for on Saturday.

Credit card machines went down at Aviva Stadium, a venue that holds over 50,000 seats, in Dublin. Since the stadium does not accept cash and the credit card machines could not connect to Wi-Fi, concession workers were left to hand out food and drinks for free.

As you could imagine, spectators were more than eager to capitalize on the opportunity:

The queue for alcohol at Aviva Stadium right now because everything is free due to the internet being down. pic.twitter.com/JWS4IxyfxR — Amie Just (@Amie_Just) August 27, 2022

The entertainment didn’t stop for fans once they got to their seats, either:

There's a BEER SNAKE at the Nebraska-Northwestern game in Ireland 🍺🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/5V7tnhVLC7 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) August 27, 2022

More than 13,000 Americans crossed the pond for the matchup, according to John Anthony, who helped facilitate the contracts for the Big Ten game.

Along with free concessions, the fans were treated to plenty of excitement on the field. Northwestern took a 17-14 lead into halftime.