Ferreira, Paes Lead FC Dallas to 1-0 Win Over Inter Miami

Jesús Ferreira scored in the first half and goalkeeper Maarten Paes made it stand up as FC Dallas edged Inter Miami 1-0 on Saturday night.

Dallas (3-2-2) picked up a win in its first trip to Florida after posting a 1-0-1 record in two previous home matches with Inter Miami (2-5-0). Dallas and Paes also ended the longest active streak without a clean sheet at 12 matches.

Inter Miami joined the 1998 Chicago Fire as the only teams to lose five straight after beginning a season with back-to-back victories. Josef Martínez hasn't scored in a career-worst six straight matches for Inter Miami.

Ferreira took a pass from Jesús Jiménez and scored in the 27th minute to give Dallas the lead.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Dallas outshot Inter Miami 16-12 with an 8-3 advantage in shots on goal.

Paes stopped three shots for Dallas. Drake Callender had seven saves for Inter Miami.

Dallas returns home to host Real Salt Lake on Saturday. Inter Miami is idle.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport