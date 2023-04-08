Sports

MLS

Ferreira, Paes Lead FC Dallas to 1-0 Win Over Inter Miami

Inter Miami joined the 1998 Chicago Fire as the only teams to lose five straight after beginning a season with back-to-back victories.

By The Associated Press

Getty Images

Jesús Ferreira scored in the first half and goalkeeper Maarten Paes made it stand up as FC Dallas edged Inter Miami 1-0 on Saturday night.

Dallas (3-2-2) picked up a win in its first trip to Florida after posting a 1-0-1 record in two previous home matches with Inter Miami (2-5-0). Dallas and Paes also ended the longest active streak without a clean sheet at 12 matches.

Inter Miami joined the 1998 Chicago Fire as the only teams to lose five straight after beginning a season with back-to-back victories. Josef Martínez hasn't scored in a career-worst six straight matches for Inter Miami.

Ferreira took a pass from Jesús Jiménez and scored in the 27th minute to give Dallas the lead.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Dallas outshot Inter Miami 16-12 with an 8-3 advantage in shots on goal.

Paes stopped three shots for Dallas. Drake Callender had seven saves for Inter Miami.

Dallas returns home to host Real Salt Lake on Saturday. Inter Miami is idle.

Sports

NCAA 9 mins ago

Quinnipiac Comes From Behind to Beat Minnesota for First Ever National Championship

MLS 12 mins ago

MLS to Investigate Racism Allegation by Player in Earthquakes-Red Bulls Game

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MLSInter Miamifc dallas
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us