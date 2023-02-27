FIFA Appoints Model Adriana Lima as Global Fan Ambassador

FIFA announced on Monday that Brazilian supermodel Adriana Lima will be the organization's first FIFA Global Fan Ambassador.

The 41-year-old fashion icon will be in charge of developing, promoting and participating in various initiatives while interacting with fans worldwide, the FIFA statement says.

“When you get to meet Adriana, you feel right away her warmth, kindness, and how approachable and passionate she is about our game,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “She lives and breathes ‘futebol’ and that is also why she can be an excellent link between FIFA and fans worldwide.”

Introducing the first FIFA Global Fan Ambassador 🙌



In this role, @AdrianaLima will develop, promote and participate in several global initiatives involving fans from all over the world! — FIFA (@FIFAcom) February 27, 2023

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This isn't the first time Lima has been involved in a sports business initiative.

In 2016, she was chosen by NBC alongside another Brazilian model as the channel's culture and food correspondent for the 2016 Summer Olympics.

Lima has also been featured in campaigns for Puma, Sportmax and Victoria's Secret sports bra line, Victoria Sport.

“Coming from a more than modest background and being a football fan, I am very thankful and honoured to have been chosen by FIFA to be the first Global Fan Ambassador and to be given such a platform to help fans get even closer to the game,” Lima said.

Lima will present the FIFA Fan Award at The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 in Paris on Monday.