Finalists Revealed for 2022 MLB MVP, Cy Young, Rookie and Manager of the Year Awards

Finalists revealed for 2022 MLB MVP, Cy Young, Rookie and Manager of the Year originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
The 2022 MLB season is in the books, and now it’s time to honor the year’s best.
From both the American League and National League, 24 players and managers were shortlisted as finalists for four different awards as voted on by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.
Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
The winners for Most Valuable Player, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year and Manager of the Year will be announced next week, with one category going live each day on MLB Network beginning at 6 p.m. ET.
Monday, Nov. 14: Jackie Robinson Rookies of the Year
Tuesday, Nov. 15: Managers of the Year
Sports
Wednesday, Nov. 16: Cy Young Awards
Thursday, Nov. 17: MVP Awards
Let’s take a look at all the candidates from each league:
Who are the AL Rookie of the Year 2022 finalists?
Here are the three nominees for AL Rookie of the Year:
- Steven Kwan, LF, Cleveland Guardians
- Adley Rutschman, C, Baltimore Orioles
- Julio Rodríguez, CF, Seattle Mariners
Who are the NL Rookie of the Year 2022 finalists?
Here are the three nominees for NL Rookie of the Year:
- Brendan Donovan, UTIL, St. Louis Cardinals
- Michael Harris II, CF, Atlanta Braves
- Spencer Strider, RHP, Atlanta Braves
Who are the AL Manager of the Year 2022 finalists?
Here are the three nominees for AL Manager of the Year:
- Terry Francona, Cleveland Guardians
- Brandon Hyde, Baltimore Orioles
- Scott Servais, Seattle Mariners
Who are the NL Manager of the Year 2022 finalists?
Here are the three nominees for NL Manager of the Year:
- Dave Roberts, Los Angeles Dodgers
- Buck Showalter, New York Mets
- Brian Snitker, Atlanta Braves
Who are the AL Cy Young 2022 finalists?
Here are the three nominees for AL Cy Young:
- Dylan Cease, RHP, Chicago White Sox
- Alek Manoah, RHP, Toronto Blue Jays
- Justin Verlander, RHP, Houston Astros
Who are the NL Cy Young 2022 finalists?
Here are the three nominees for NL Cy Young:
- Sandy Alcantara, RHP, Miami Marlins
- Max Fried, LHP, Atlanta Braves
- Julio Urías, LHP, Los Angeles Dodgers
Who are the AL MVP 2022 finalists?
Here are the three nominees for AL MVP:
- Aaron Judge, OF, New York Yankees
- Shohei Ohtani, RHP/DH, Los Angeles Angels
- Yordan Alvarez, DH/LF, Houston Astros
Who are the NL MVP 2022 finalists?
Here are the three nominees for NL MVP:
- Manny Machado, 3B, San Diego Padres
- Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, St. Louis Cardinals
- Nolan Arenado, 3B, St. Louis Cardinals