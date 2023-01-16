Fins Extra Point: Blown Wild Card Game Lead a Symbolic Ending for Up and Down Season

Let us get this out of the way first off so that those Dolphins fanatics and TuAnon believers will put down their pitchforks: Miami did a heck of a job Sunday to look like they should be in the postseason by showing plenty of fight in a 34-31 loss to divisional rival Buffalo in the AFC Wild Card round.

Let us also be honest with each other for a moment: the way the second half took place - Miami taking the lead before watching the Bills come back and hold on for the win - is a perfect ending for a season that played out much the same way.

This was a Dolphins team who, before the season started, watched its owner get suspended following a NFL investigation. Under first year head coach Mike McDaniel, a man who came into the job with questions about his ability to be a head coach but also plenty of optimism, the Fins were able to win its first three games.

That was followed by three straight losses, including one that saw quarterback Tua Tagovailoa carted off the field with what the team claimed was his first concussion of the season. Miami would bounce back and win its next five games, all against teams with losing records at the time, including teams with three of the first six picks in April's NFL Draft.

Sitting at 8-3 and in the second spot in the AFC, the Dolphins did what fans have seen them do plenty of times before - losing five straight games, including three against teams who took part in the NFL playoffs this weekend and Tua's second stint in the concussion protocol. When it came down to it, Miami needed its kicker to show up in the regular season finale to make it into the AFC playoffs as the No. 7 seed.

Coming into the game as a nearly two touchdown underdog, the Dolphins actually had a lead in the second half despite two interceptions by quarterback Skylar Thompson and four sacks of the rookie. In spite of that, Miami watched as Buffalo scored two touchdowns to pull away and hold on for the win.

Is there plenty to be happy about for the Fins this season? Of course. Tua seemed to play better thanks to an offense built around him with star players like Tyreek Hill and Raheem Mostert along with Jaylen Waddle becoming a big target. The defense played much better at points this season and, unlike what happened in previous seasons, the Dolphins actually beat the teams they were supposed to.

Is there still plenty to be concerned about? Of course. The continued love affair with Tua despite what seems to be growing concern about his stability is a problem. While Miami did have statement wins early in the season against Baltimore and Buffalo, the late season meltdown raises the question about whether firing Brian Flores after going 9-8 last season was worth it with McDaniel going 9-9 this season.

Miami gets an A for effort in making this game look more decent than it should have been. Despite that, the Dolphins will be watching the Super Bowl instead of playing in the big game for the 39th straight season.

If you've been a fan of the Dolphins or lived in the Miami area long enough, nothing that took place this season should be surprising.