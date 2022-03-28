Fins Extra Point: Trading for Tyreek Hill a High Risk, High Reward Move

In the wild world that has been the first few weeks of free agency in the National Football League this year, the Miami Dolphins decided they didn’t want to be left out of the party and got involved in a big way last Wednesday.

It was also a way that may have exposed their biggest flaw at this point.

The Fins went out and got one of the fastest players in the league, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs that saw Miami send back five draft picks - including three in this April’s draft alone that featured Miami’s first and second round picks.

Hill would later sign a massive four-year, $120 million contract with over 60 percent of the deal guaranteed.

On the surface, there are going to be some that look at what the Dolphins gave up and say that was a BIG risk. To an extent, there is an argument that could be made that five picks is a steep price for someone entering his seventh NFL season.

There also must be a look taken at Hill’s off the field issues in both college and in the pros. He was kicked out of Oklahoma State in 2014 after pleading guilty for assaulting his pregnant girlfriend and in 2019, he was investigated for alleged child abuse before the NFL said they found “no evidence” he violated the league’s personal conduct policy.

It was a risk that had to be made if you’re Miami since the combination of Hill and Jaylen Waddle at the wide receiver position is something that could make the Dolphins unstoppable - if quarterback Tua Tagovailoa can actually complete a pass more than 30 yards down the field.

If anything, the most pressure from this move squarely falls on the man under center. After two seasons as starter that have led to winning records but no playoff appearances, Miami has gone out of its way to give Tua the weapons he needs this season. If he can’t get it done now, it has to be examined if he is really the long-term starter for the Fins.

Miami understood the assignment that was put before them. In the AFC East, the Dolphins have watched as the Buffalo Bills have become the top team in the division winning back-to-back titles while the New England Patriots - a team the Fins swept last season - still made the playoffs while Miami watched from home.

For a team that will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of its undefeated season and Super Bowl title this upcoming year (not sure if you’ve heard about it from the fanbase over the last half century), it was time to make a move that put you back with the big boys in the NFL and not with the New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Will it be a move that gets another Lombardi Trophy back inside the team’s complex or one that will have fans rolling their eyes with how it backfired? At this rate, all that can be said is stay tuned.

