FINS ON 6: How Classic Showdowns Against Chargers Helped Shape Miami's Future

In the 57 seasons the Miami Dolphins have been in existence, there have been plenty of historical moments for fans in aqua and orange. From Super Bowl titles to epic comebacks and players, Miami has had plenty of moments that will never be forgotten.

Two of those moments include playoff games against the franchise that was once called the San Diego Chargers. Two games that changes the course of the franchise for the Miami Dolphins – one leading to the arrival of the best quarterback in team history and the other leading to an eventual goodbye to the greatest coach in NFL history.

In the 1981 season’s AFC Divisional Round, the Dolphins hosted the Chargers on a humid January 2 day inside the Orange Bowl stadium. Early on, it didn’t look like much of a game as San Diego jumped out to a 24-0 lead. Miami would score 17 points in the second quarter – including the famous “hook and lateral” involving wide receivers Duriel Harris and Tony Nathan to cut the deficit to seven points.

Miami would take the lead in the fourth quarter before the Chargers tied the game at 38 and sent it to overtime. After nearly 14 minutes of action, Rolf Benirschke’s 29-yard field goal gave San Diego a 41-38 lead.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Despite Miami quarterback Don Stock coming off the bench and throwing for 403 yards, it would lead to the Dolphins using their first-round pick in 1983 to draft a man by the name of Dan Marino.

In the 1994 season’s AFC Divisional Round, the teams would meet again with this showdown on the west coast. Miami jumped out to a 21-6 lead thanks to two touchdown passes from Marino to tight end Keith Jackson. But, momentum would swing in the third quarter when running back Bernie Parmalee was tackled in the end zone for a safety.

Then, in a play that still drives some Dolphins fans crazy, Chargers running back Natrone Means was credited with a 24-yard touchdown run despite replays showing him clearly being out at the two-yard line. San Diego would take the lead in the fourth quarter before kicker Pete Stoyanovich’s 47-yard field goal attempt when wide and Miami’s season came to an end.

The loss would end the 1994 season and the following year wouldn’t be much better, with Miami needing a win in the season finale to get into the playoffs. A loss to the divisional rival Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card round would be the final game for legendary head coach Don Shula.