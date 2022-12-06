FINS ON 6: Miami Dolphins Aim to Continue Success Playing in Los Angeles

Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will be over 2,700 miles away from home in a Sunday Night Football battle against the Los Angeles Chargers.

It will be just the 10th time in franchise history the Fins have played in the ‘City of Angels’ - and it’s a history filled with plenty of ups and downs.

It will be just the second time that Miami has played the Chargers on the road since their move from San Diego to Los Angeles in 2017. The Dolphins came up victorious 19-17 in what ended up being the first game of the 2017 season for Miami after the originally opener against Tampa Bay was postponed due to Hurricane Irma.

The Dolphins have had their most success in Los Angeles against the team who has played in the city the longest. The Los Angeles Rams, who have spent 53 seasons in the city, have hosted Miami four previous times with the Dolphins winning each time - in 1971, 1980, 1986 and during their return to the city in 2016.

When the Las Vegas Raiders played in Los Angeles for 13 seasons from 1982 to 1994, they hosted the Dolphins twice with each team getting one win – the Raiders coming out on top in 1983 and Miami getting a win in the 1988 season.

The Dolphins have also played twice in Los Angeles in the Super Bowl, coming out with a win in Super Bowl VII over Washington to cap an undefeated season in 1972 before losing to the team from our nation’s capital ten seasons later in Super Bowl XVII.