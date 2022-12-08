FINS ON 6: What Life Was Like When Miami Dolphins Last Won an AFC East Title

Entering the final part of the 2022 NFL regular season, the Miami Dolphins find themselves in a spot they haven’t been in for over a decade: in position to compete for the AFC East championship.

Fans of the Dolphins have to go back to December 28, 2008 for the last time the Miami brought home a divisional crown, when the Fins defeated the New York Jets under first year head coach Tony Sparano.

What was the world like nearly 14 years ago? Let’s take a look at some of the highlights from what it was like 14 years ago.

George W. Bush was finishing up his second term as President of the United States ahead of inauguration of his successor, Barack Obama. The Vice President under Obama was current President Joe Biden.

The top song in the country was ‘Single Ladies’ by Beyonce while some of the top movies were ‘The Great Debaters’ and ‘He’s Just Not That Into You.’

The most popular baby names were Jacob for boys and Isabella for girls.

The average price for gas was $1.65 a gallon while the average price for a gallon of milk was $3.68.