FIU Football Announces 2022 Schedule With Weekday Opener

For the second straight season, the FIU Panthers will be the first FBS team in South Florida to get started before anyone else in the area.

The school announced its schedule Tuesday, which will open September 1st at home against Bryant. FIU will follow that with three straight road games, starting Friday, September 9th at Texas State.

FIU will open Conference USA action at Western Kentucky on September 24th and host rival Florida Atlantic on October 15th.

The complete schedule is listed below:

Sept. 1 - vs. Bryant (Thurs.)

Sept. 9 - at Texas State (Fri.)

Sept. 24 - at WKU

Oct. 1 - at New Mexico State

Oct. 8 - vs. UConn

Oct. 15 - vs. Florida Atlantic

Oct. 22 - at Charlotte

Oct. 29 - vs. Middle Tennessee

Nov. 5 - at North Texas

Nov. 12 - vs. Southern Miss

Nov. 19 - at Old Dominion

Nov. 26 - vs. Marshall

FIU went 1-11 in 2021 and will be taking the field this upcoming season under new head coach Mike MacIntyre.

