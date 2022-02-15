Sports

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

FIU Football Announces 2022 Schedule With Weekday Opener

FIU will open Conference USA action at Western Kentucky on September 24th and host rival Florida Atlantic on October 15th

By NBC 6

For the second straight season, the FIU Panthers will be the first FBS team in South Florida to get started before anyone else in the area.

The school announced its schedule Tuesday, which will open September 1st at home against Bryant. FIU will follow that with three straight road games, starting Friday, September 9th at Texas State.

The complete schedule is listed below:

  • Sept. 1 - vs. Bryant (Thurs.)
  • Sept. 9 - at Texas State (Fri.)
  • Sept. 24 - at WKU
  • Oct. 1 - at New Mexico State
  • Oct. 8 - vs. UConn
  • Oct. 15 - vs. Florida Atlantic
  • Oct. 22 - at Charlotte
  • Oct. 29 - vs. Middle Tennessee
  • Nov. 5 - at North Texas
  • Nov. 12 - vs. Southern Miss
  • Nov. 19 - at Old Dominion
  • Nov. 26 - vs. Marshall

FIU went 1-11 in 2021 and will be taking the field this upcoming season under new head coach Mike MacIntyre.

