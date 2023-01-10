FIU Football Announces 2023 Schedule Featuring 5 Weeknight Games

Fresh off their best record in three seasons, the FIU Panthers football team will be seeing a lot more weeknight action this upcoming season.

The school announced the 2023 schedule on Tuesday, opening on August 26 at Louisiana Tech in a battle of Conference USA teams. The Panthers will make their home debut September 2 against Maine.

FIU will play five straight weeknight games as part of the new television deal with the conference, including home games against Liberty, UTEP and Jacksonville State.

The complete schedule includes:

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

August 26 - at Louisiana Tech

September 2 - vs. Maine

September 9 - vs. North Texas

September 16 - at UConn

September 28 (Thursday) - vs. Liberty

October 5 (Thursday) - at New Mexico State

October 11 (Wednesday) - vs. UTEP

October 18 (Wednesday) - at Sam Houston State

October 25 (Wednesday) - vs. Jacksonville State

November 11 - at Middle Tennessee State

November 18 - at Arkansas

November 25 - Western Kentucky

FIU finished 4-8 last season under first-year head coach Mike MacIntyre, its best record since the 2019 season.