FIU Football Announces 2023 Schedule Featuring 5 Weeknight Games

Fresh off their best record in three seasons, the FIU Panthers football team will be seeing a lot more weeknight action this upcoming season.
The school announced the 2023 schedule on Tuesday, opening on August 26 at Louisiana Tech in a battle of Conference USA teams. The Panthers will make their home debut September 2 against Maine.
FIU will play five straight weeknight games as part of the new television deal with the conference, including home games against Liberty, UTEP and Jacksonville State.
The complete schedule includes:
- August 26 - at Louisiana Tech
- September 2 - vs. Maine
- September 9 - vs. North Texas
- September 16 - at UConn
- September 28 (Thursday) - vs. Liberty
- October 5 (Thursday) - at New Mexico State
- October 11 (Wednesday) - vs. UTEP
- October 18 (Wednesday) - at Sam Houston State
- October 25 (Wednesday) - vs. Jacksonville State
- November 11 - at Middle Tennessee State
- November 18 - at Arkansas
- November 25 - Western Kentucky
FIU finished 4-8 last season under first-year head coach Mike MacIntyre, its best record since the 2019 season.