FIU Football Coach Butch Davis Not Returning After 2021 Season: Source

After a November 2019 win over crosstown rival Miami, FIU has won just one of their last 16 games and has not beaten a team from the FBS level

By NBC 6

The FIU football team will be in search of a new football coach for next season, according to a source with knowledge of the decision.

The source confirmed to NBC 6 News that Butch Davis will finish the final three games of the 2021 season as coach and not return. An official statement from the school has not been released yet.

Davis has spent five seasons with the Panthers, leading the program to three straight bowl appearances for the first time in their history.

After a November 2019 win over crosstown rival Miami, FIU has won just one of their last 16 games and has not beaten a team from the FBS level since defeating the 'Canes.

The 69-year-old Davis spent six seasons coaching the Hurricanes from 1995 to 2000, laying the foundation for the team that would win the 2001 national title. Davis later spent four seasons with the NFL's Cleveland Browns and four seasons coaching at North Carolina.

FIU's Director of Sports and Entertainment, Pete Garcia, has stepped down from his position as well.

