FIU Football Picked to Finish Last in Conference USA for 2022 Season

In the upcoming college football season, members of the media do not have much confidence that the FIU Panthers will do much better than they have the last two seasons.

A panel of media members voted FIU to finish in last place among Conference USA teams for the 2022 season, the league announced Monday.

The Panthers are a combined 1-16 in the last two seasons, with the single win coming against FCS opponent Long Island to open the 2021 season. FIU's last conference win came October 2, 2019 against Old Dominion.

Under new head coach Mike MacIntyre, FIU opens the upcoming season on September 1st at home against FCS member Bryant.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.