FIU Panthers

FIU Panthers Release Football Schedule for 2020 Season

Head coach Butch Davis will lead the Panthers in their opener against Jacksonville State on September 5th inside of Riccardo Silva Stadium

By Jason Parker

Getty Images

MIAMI, FL – NOVEMBER 23: FIU wide receiver Shemar Thornton (19) celebrates scoring a touchdown in the first quarter as the FIU Golden Panthers faced the University of Miami Hurricanes on November 23, 2019, at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Samuel Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Coming off a third straight bowl game appearance for the first time in program history, the FIU Panthers now know when they will take the field for the kickoff of the 2020 season.

Head coach Butch Davis will lead the Panthers in their opener against Jacksonville State on September 5th inside of Riccardo Silva Stadium. The blue and gold hit the road the following week against UCF in Orlando.

FIU’s first game in Conference USA play will take place on September 19th on the road against Old Dominion while the Panthers will host in-state rival Florida Atlantic on November 14th.

The 2020 season concludes on November 28th at home against Louisiana Tech.

FIU finished the 2019 with a record of 6-7 in what was the third season under Davis – a season that included a 30-24 win over the Miami Hurricanes inside of Marlins Park in what some called the biggest upset of the season.

FIU lost their final two games of the season, including the Camellia Bowl against Arkansas State.

