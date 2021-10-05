FIU Posts Football Head Coach Job While Butch Davis Still Employed

Five games into the 2021 college football season, the FIU Panthers seem to have started the hunt for a new head coach despite the current one still on the payroll.

The school has posted the position on the American Football Coaches Association website all while Butch Davis continues in the role in his fifth season at the school.

The job was posted October 1st - one day before the Panthers were blown out 58-21 in the annual Shula Bowl game against rival Florida Atlantic. Davis has lost all five games against the Owls since taking over in 2017.

The 69-year-old Davis, who spent time coaching with both Miami and North Carolina as well as in the NFL, led the Panthers to three straight bowl games before a 1-9 record since the start of the 2020 season.

FIU hosts Conference USA rival Charlotte on Friday.