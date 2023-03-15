FIU's Dante Girardi Hopes to Continue Success of Family Name in Business of Baseball

In the world of professional baseball, the name Girardi has quite the track record. For a total of 30 seasons as a player, coach and later manager, Joe Girardi has a resume that includes being named Manager of the Year with the 2006 Florida Marlins and winning four World Series titles as a player and manager with the New York Yankees.

In the world of college baseball, it's his son Dante who has begun to make a name for himself while helping to lead the FIU Panthers to a hot start to the 2023 season.

Entering Wednesday night's crosstown battle with the Miami Hurricanes, FIU (11-6) has won eight straight games under first year manager Rich Witten.

"We've had a few injuries here and there with some big pieces and I think a few guys have stepped up big and in big ways," he said in an interview with NBC 6 on Monday. "I think we're starting to come along as a team real well."

The junior second baseman, who played his high school baseball at Fort Lauderdale's Calvary Christian before staying close to home for college, is currently fourth on the team with a .328 batting average. He's also one of the few - and may just be the only - member of the team who can say his father is a World Series champion.

"Being who I am and playing my game is one of the things he has taught me. I think the biggest part of this is I do it because I love it," Dante said. "He's been there to help me every step of the way in whatever way he can, but he always made it clear he wanted me to play all sports and never forced me to do anything I didn't want to do."

Father has seen his son in person for several FIU baseball games this season - much the same way son watched his father lead the Yankees to the franchise's 27th World Series title in the 2009 season.

"As a whole, just growing up in that environment is very cool. There's things you go through as a family behind closed doors that everyone doesn't see, but the '09 World Series was really fun to see him succeed knowing how hard he works."

Dante became one of those injuries to a big piece last weekend when he injured his eye in Saturday's win over Marist, causing him to miss Sunday's series finale. The team has still not said it he will be in the lineup against the 'Canes, but whenever that return is Dante believes it will be for a Panthers team ready to compete now.

"I think with the new staff and new life here, I think there's a lot we need to do to get better and there's a lot of growing we need to do," he said. "But, I think over the last three to four weeks we've shown we can play a good game of baseball."