Five TDs From Sanders, 3 Defensive Scores Power Jackson St. in Orange Blossom Classic

Jackson State (1-0), the No. 17-ranked team in FCS, outgained Florida A&M (0-2) 471-155 and forced four turnovers

Shedeur Sanders completed his first 17 passes and threw for five touchdowns to lead Jackson State past Florida A&M 59-3 in the Orange Blossom Classic on Sunday.

Sanders completed 29 of 33 passes for 323 yards and the Jackson State defensive effort resulted in an interception return, fumble return and blocked punt for touchdowns.

Kev’Ric Wiggins returned an interception 35 yards for a 38-3 lead in the third quarter. After Sanders threw his fifth TD pass, Aubrey Miller Jr. returned a fumble 19 yards for a touchdown, then Anthony Petty had a block-6 on a punt for the game's final score.

Jackson State (1-0), the No. 17-ranked team in FCS, outgained Florida A&M (0-2) 471-155 and forced four turnovers.

Rattlers quarterback Jeremy Moussa was 11-of-30 passing for 102 yards with two interceptions.

