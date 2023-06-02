Five Things to Know About Tennis Star Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz may only be 20 years old, but the men’s world No. 1 has all the tools to be one of the best in tennis.

At the end of the 2022 season, Alcaraz secured the top spot in the ATP rankings and has been holding his own in the 2023 season despite the new added pressure and expectations.

Not only has his game been highly respected by fans around the world, but his sportsmanship and maturity have immediately sparked much respect.

With the 2023 French Open underway, here are five things to know about Carlos Alcaraz:

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Carlos Alcaraz became the second-youngest player to win a men's US Open title

Everyone knew who Carlos Alcaraz was at the end of the 2022 U.S. Open. The Spaniard became the second-youngest player to win a men's singles U.S. Open title at 19 years and 129 days old.

He trails tennis legend Pete Sampras, who won the event in 1990 at the age of 19 years and 28 days.

Carlos Alcaraz was the youngest world No. 1 in men's tennis history

After winning the 2022 U.S. Open, Alcaraz became the new ATP No. 1 – making him the youngest ever at 19 years and 214 days.

En route to the top ranking, Alcaraz reached the 2022 French Open quarterfinals and won numerous titles including the Rio Open, the Miami Open and the Barcelona Open.

Carlos Alcaraz boosts his income with endorsement deals

When Alcaraz isn't racking in the big bucks on the tennis court, he earns money through his various endorsement deals.

He’s sponsored by Nike for clothing and shoes and by Babolat for his racquets.

Alcaraz became a brand ambassador for the luxury Swiss watch brand Rolex in January 2022.

He is also working with a dermo-cosmetics company called Isdin, a Spanish food business named ElPozo and the German automobile manufacturer BMW.

Carlos Alcaraz is coached by tennis legend Juan Carlos Ferrero

Alcaraz and former professional tennis player-turned-coach Juan Carlos Ferrero have been working together for the past three years.

Ferrero helped the youngster crack the top 100 for the first time in 2021 and helped him win his first ATP tour title that same year.

In April 2022, Alcaraz dedicated his semifinal win at the Miami Open to Ferrero's father who suddenly passed away during the tournament.

After the win, Alcaraz wrote on the camera "This win's for you Juanki."

Ferrero of Spain is a former world No. 1 tennis player and the winner of the 2003 French Open. He was given the nickname "Mosquito" for his remarkable speed and physical build.

Carlos Alcaraz idolizes Rafael Nadal

Until your idols become your rivals.

If you ask Alcaraz who he idolized growing up, it was fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal all the way.

He said, "I want to be like Rafa" because each of their games is more suited for clay.

At just 16 years old, Alcaraz spoke out on the comparisons the tennis world was making to the 22-time Grand Slam champion.

"It is not easy being compared to Nadal, because both generations end up losing. He is an idol and there is only one of him. I continue working hard to be a professional tennis player,” he told TennisWorld.

Alcaraz defeated Nadal on May 6, 2022, in the quarterfinal of the Madrid Open in three sets.