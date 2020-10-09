COVID-19

Florida Atlantic Owls Have Third Game Postponed Due to COVID-19

FAU played its first game last week, beating Charlotte 21-17 at home

By The Associated Press

Florida Atlantic’s game at Southern Mississippi on Saturday has been postponed because COVID-19 issues.

The schools said they will work with Conference USA to reschedule. FAU has already had two nonconference games called off.

The Owls were unable to play Georgia Southern last month because of their COVID-19 problems. They were also scheduled to host South Florida, but the Bulls had to pull out because of contract tracing related to their game against Notre Dame.

FAU played its first game last week, beating Charlotte 21-17 at home.

This is the 26th game involving FBS teams to be postponed or canceled since Aug. 26.

