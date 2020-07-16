Florida Classic Among Games Canceled as MEAC Suspends Fall Sports

Fans of the athletics programs at Florida A&M University and Bethune-Cookman University will have to wait to see their teams back in action due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, which both schools are a member of for the 2020-21 academic year, announced Thursday it is suspending all sports for the fall season.

“The Council of Presidents and Chancellors took this action out of a concern for the safety as well as the physical and mental health of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, support staff, faculty and fans,” the conference said in a statement, citing the “rapid escalation” in cases in eastern states where member schools are located.

Among the games canceled include FAMU’s season opener September 6th against Albany State which was scheduled to be played inside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens as well as the annual Florida Classic game between the rivals on November 21st in Orlando.