Florida Gators Football Schedule Released for 2021 Season

Nearly one month after a 2020 season that started with promise ended in disappointment, the Florida Gators found out when they will get things started for the upcoming season.

The Southeastern Conference released schedules for the 2021 season on Wednesday for their 14 league members, including both the SEC East champion Gators and the defending national champs, the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Florida will open their slate on September 4th at home against Florida Atlantic, one of three non-conference teams from the Sunshine State on their schedule that includes playing at USF (September 11th) and at home against rival Florida State (November 27th).

The Gators and Seminoles will renew their season finale series after a one year hiatus in 2020 - the first year they didn't play since 1957 - due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Florida will also host the Crimson Tide on September 18th and head to Jacksonville for their annual conference tilt with Georgia on October 30th.

The complete schedule for the Gators is:

September 4th - vs. Florida Atlantic

September 11th - at USF

September 18th - vs. Alabama

September 25th - vs. Tennessee

October 2nd - at Kentucky

October 9th - vs. Vanderbilt

October 16th - at LSU

October 30th - vs. Georgia (in Jacksonville)

November 6th - at South Carolina

November 13th - vs. Samford

November 20th - at Missouri

November 27th - vs. Florida State

Florida started the 2020 season with eight wins in their first nine games before dropping three straight games - the home finale vs. LSU, the SEC championship game against Alabama and the Cotton Bowl vs. Oklahoma.