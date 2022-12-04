Florida Gators Selected to Las Vegas Bowl for First Time vs. Oregon State

The Florida Gators will have several firsts in program history with its postseason game this season.

Florida was selected to play in the 2022 SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on December 17 against the Oregon State Beavers. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

It will be the Gators' first ever appearance in the bowl game and their first game against the Beavers.

Florida (6-6) finished the season with two straight losses, including the regular season finale against rival FSU, but does have something Oregon State doesn't: a win over Pac-12 champions Utah. The Gators defeated the Utes in the season opener while the Beavers lost to Utah on October 1.

Oregon State (9-3) finished tied for second in the Pac-12 this season and were ranked No. 14 in the final College Football Playoff poll.