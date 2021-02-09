Florida, Notre Dame Schedule Football Series Starting in 2031 Season

It may be a decade away from taking place, but the Florida Gators will be taking the field at one of the iconic locations in college football.

The schools announced a home-and-home football series starting in the 2031 season, with the first meeting taking place in South Bend, Indiana before the return game the following season in Gainesville.

The teams have met just once before, with Notre Dame getting a 39-28 victory over the Gators in the Sugar Bowl at the end of the 1991 season.

Florida has scheduled several high profile football series of late, including home-and-home series with Miami (2024 and 2025), Arizona State (2028 and 2031) and Texas (2030 and 2031) as well as their annual game with rival Florida State.

Notre Dame, as part of their deal with the ACC, will play the Miami Hurricanes seven times over a 13-season period starting in 2024 and FSU three times over the next six seasons - including the 2021 season opener on September 5th in Tallahassee.