Florida Panthers 2022 Playoff Tickets on Sale Friday

Fans of the Florida Panthers will get a chance to purchase tickets for the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs starting Friday.

Tickets can be purchased starting at 10 a.m. online by clicking on this link. The schedule of games will be determined at a later date by the National Hockey League.

The Panthers clinched a playoff berth for the third straight season - the first time that has happened in franchise history - with Sunday's win over the Buffalo Sabres.

As of Monday, Florida (48-15-6) has 102 points - the most in the Eastern Conference and second most in the NHL.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Panthers return home Tuesday to the FLA Live Arena to take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7 p.m.