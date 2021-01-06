Florida Panthers Allowing 25 Percent Fan Capacity at Home Games to Start Season

Some fans of the Florida Panthers will get a chance to see the team play in-person this season at the BB&T Center.

The team announced Wednesday that they will allow 25 percent of seats inside the Sunrise arena to be filled for their 28 home game during the 2021 season.

Seating capacity is subject to change due to both state and county safety requirements. The BB&T Center recently became the first arena in the NHL to achieve the WELL Health Safety Rating in recognition for their guidelines and work in combating COVID-19.

"I'm incredibly proud of our exceptional staff's tireless work and dedication to ensuring the safest possible environment for Panthers fans and the South Florida community, who are an integral part of our team," said Panthers President & CEO Matt Caldwell.

Territory members will have access to tickets through an opt-in process with remaining single game tickets being available starting Friday at this link.

Fans will be required to wear masks inside the arena while socially distant entry and exit points have been installed. Health screenings will be required before fans can enter the arena and new features include contactless mobile ticketing and food ordering.

The Panthers open their season Thursday, January 14th at home against the Dallas Stars.