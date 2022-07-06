Florida Panthers Announce 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule

Fresh off one of the most successful seasons in franchise history, the Florida Panthers announced their schedule for the upcoming season.

The Panthers will open with three straight road games - starting Thursday, October 13 at the New York Islanders - before the home opener on Wednesday, October 19 against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Florida will host the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, February 11 while facing in-state rivals and the defending Eastern Conference champs, the Tampa Bay Lightning, on Friday, October 21 and Tuesday, February 6.

A month-by-month look at 2022-23 for your Florida Panthers! 🧵 — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) July 6, 2022

The Panthers will host the New York Rangers on New Years Day inside the FLA Live Arena while later hosting the 2023 Honda NHL All Star Weekend on February 3 and 4.

Florida won the franchise's first Presidents' Trophy with the best record in the league last season while winning a playoff series for the first time since 1996.