Florida Panthers Announce 4 Rescheduled Games to be Played in February

Florida will host the Nashville Predators on Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.

The Florida Panthers announced Wednesday the four games that will be played in February that were postponed last December due to NHL stopping play amid concerns of the omicron variant of COVID-19.

Florida will travel to face the Carolina Hurricanes (Feb. 16 7:30 p.m.), the Minnesota Wild (Feb. 18 8 p.m.), Chicago Blackhawks (Feb 20 at 3 p.m.) and host the Nashville Predators (Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.).

All tickets for the Panthers’ Dec. 23rd game against the Predators will be honored.

Florida returns home to the FLA Live Arena on January 27th against the Vegas Golden Knights.

