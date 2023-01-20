Florida Panthers Announce Community Events Surrounding February's NHL All-Star Game

With some of the best players in the National Hockey League scheduled to come to Sunrise in February for the annual All-Star Game, the Florida Panthers announced additional events taking place during the week of the game.

On Sunday, January 29, the Panthers will host the ‘FTL Beach Sweep’ to clean up the Ft. Lauderdale shores ahead of All-Star Weekend and promote environmental awareness for the coastal community. Fans and community members are welcome to join this volunteer effort that will begin at 9 a.m. Click here to sign up and receive more information.

The city of Sunrise will be the home of the Florida Panthers Hockey Festival on Tuesday, January 31 from 5:30-8 p.m. at Flamingo Park. This free community festival will feature live music, food trucks, street hockey clinics, appearances, photo opportunities including one with the Stanley Cup, interactive games, enter-to-win chances and more. This event is free and open to the public.

No parking will be available on site at Flamingo Park so all attendees should park at FLA Live Arena as free transportation will be provided between the park and arena.

On Wednesday, February 1, the Panthers IceDen will host the Coral Springs Hockey Festival and Alumni Game. Food trucks, appearances, games and more will begin at 5 p.m. all leading up to an 8 p.m. match-up between Florida Panthers Alumni and NHL Alumni. All ticket proceeds from the event will benefit the Florida Panthers Foundation.

The Panthers IceDen will also host three on-ice clinics (Learn to Skate, Public Skate and Girls Try Hockey for Free) on Those interested in registering for any clinic can visit PanthersIceDen.com.

Fans can participate in a culturally relevant wellness experience at ‘Saturday Sweat’ presented by Social Xchange and the Florida Panthers on Saturday, February 4 at Holiday Park. These fitness classes are open to the public and encourage healthy lifestyles for all ages. Those interested in participating can register here.

On Sunday, Feb. 5, a special event to benefit the Florida Panthers Foundation will take place. ‘Meet the Mascots Breakfast’ is a limited-availability breakfast with mascots from around the NHL including Stanley C. Panther and more. Stay tuned for more information.

The NHL All-Star Weekend will take place at the FLA Live Arena with the NHL All-Star Skills competition Friday, February 3 at 7 p.m. and the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, February 4 at 3 p.m.