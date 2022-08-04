Florida Panthers Announce Theme Nights During 2022-23 Season

Fresh off the best regular season in franchise history, the Florida Panthers announced which games will have special themes for fans during the upcoming season.

The Panthers open their home schedule on Wednesday, October 19th against the Philadelphia Flyers. The first 10,000 fans will get a special magnetic schedule for the 2022-23 season.

Other special theme nights include the Hockey Fights Cancer game November 12th against the Edmonton Oilers, Roberto Luongo Hockey Hall of Fame Night on November 17th against the Dallas Stars, Star Wars Night on March 2nd against the Nashville Predators and Mental Health Awareness Night on March 7th against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Florida will host Vamos Gatos Night to honor the Hispanic community January 14th against the Vancouver Canucks, Military Appreciation Night on January 21st against the Minnesota Wild, Black History Night on February 24th against the Buffalo Sabres and Pride Night on March 23rd against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For a complete list of theme nights, click on this link.